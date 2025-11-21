Lisa McHugh makes remarkable return to stage as Irish Post Awards co-host

LISA MCHUGH makes a remarkable return to the stage this month after receiving a challenging medical diagnosis earlier this year.

Four months ago, the country music star lost all power and function in both legs.

After being diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) in July, Lisa faced one of the most challenging periods of her life.

But through sheer determination, intensive rehabilitation, and unwavering positivity, she has since made an almost miraculous recovery, learning to walk again - something she has openly shared with her followers on social media.

Now, Lisa is stepping back into the spotlight for the first time since her diagnosis, taking on co-hosting duties at the Irish Post Awards on November 27.

“The past few months have been the toughest of my life,” she admits.

“To be standing, walking, and returning to do what I love again feels like a dream come true.”

She added: “I’m so grateful for the support, love, and encouragement I’ve received - it has meant the world.”

While the second half of 2025 has been life-changing and deeply challenging, the earlier part of the year was filled with career milestones for Lisa.

The Glasgow-born star, whose parents hail from counties Tyrone and Donegal, saw her new album Lisa McHugh: Live from Ulster Hall take the top spot on the Official UK Country Chart in early 2025.

It followed a sold-out Scottish and Northern Irish tour, which included a headline performance at Belfast’s iconic Ulster Hall.

“There was something really magical about that night,” Lisa reflects.

“The energy, the emotion, the crowd singing every word - I wanted to bottle it.

“This live album is as close as I could get to doing that.”

The Irish Post Awards - Thursday, November 27

Venue: The Great Room, JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London

More details: The Irish Post Awards