Michael Flatley says he feels 'empty on the inside' as he bids farewell to late wife Niamh

MICHAEL FLATLEY has said he feels 'empty on the inside' after bidding farewell to his wife Niamh, who passed away this week at the age of 52.

The Irish dance legend was speaking at the Church of St Thérèse in Mount Merrion, Dublin, where his wife's funeral was held on Saturday.

The couple, who were married for 20 years, met after she performed in several of his shows including Lord of the Dance.

Niamh Flatley, from Kilbride, Co. Meath died at Dublin's Beacon Hospital on Monday after a period of illness, with her husband revealing that she had first been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease scleroderma 12 years ago.

"I have felt a lot of pain in my life," said Flatley.

"I was a boxer and I lived with pain as a dancer when my parents died but I can honestly tell you this morning that I have never felt pain like this in my life."

'She was my everything'

Before Flatley's eulogy, gifts were brought to the altar including rosary beads and holy medals representing Niamh Flatley's faith and dance shoes to reflect her life-long love of dancing.

Flatley, who was accompanied to the altar by the couple's son, Michael St James, appeared overwhelmed as he tried to describe the impact of his wife's passing.

"How did we get here? God said he gives the heaviest burden to those with the broadest shoulders but I don't feel like that right now," he said.

"My legs are hollow, I feel empty on the inside, I hope you don't mind but I brought my son for strength, he is my strength."

Describing how they met and fell in love, second-generation Irishman Flatley revealed the impact his wife had on all aspects of his life.

"She wasn't just my lady, the lady she was, she was my dream girl, she was my everything," he said.

"She was the lady of the dance, she was the love of my life, she was the mother of our son, she was highly intelligent and she was the most beautiful girl in the world, my dream girl, Niamhy."

He added: "Everything went better because of Niamh. Everything went smoother because of Niamh. She was the voice of calm always.

"I was so lucky and so blessed to marry her and I don't mind telling you that the majority of people who ever saw us together agreed with that statement."

Before ending by playing his wife's favourite song on the flute, he concluded: "She's gone to Heaven but Heaven is everywhere, Heaven is around us right here today.

"I believe Niamh is standing beside me right at this moment, I can feel her.

"I'm going to try and play her favourite song but I just want to say, 'I love you Niamhy, dream girl, and I'm looking forward to our next dance in Heaven together'."

'A rock of wisdom'

Earlier in the service, Fr Patrick Devine said Niamh Flatley, who was herself an acclaimed Irish dancer, 'did the dance of the Lord in relationship with the Lord'.

He added: "Niamh Flatley was a woman of great faith, selfless in care for others with a strength of spirit that believed in doing what was right.

"She was indeed a lady of inspiring integrity and loyalty, a woman of peace, truth, justice and mercy."

He continued: "Niamh, as you all know, was an outstanding ambassador and champion of Irish dance throughout the world.

"But more importantly, as a person she was renowned for her authenticity, devotion to her family, friends and those most in need.

"She was neither fickle nor brittle. She was a rock of wisdom and leadership in the Flatley and O'Brien families, and indeed as so many here can verify, throughout her whole professional life."

Following the service, Niamh Flatley was laid to rest at a private family burial.

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