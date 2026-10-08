Niamh O’Brien funeral details confirmed as family issues tribute
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Niamh O’Brien funeral details confirmed as family issues tribute

DETAILS have been confirmed for the funeral of Niamh O’Brien.

The Irish dancer, who was married to industry icon Michael Flatley, died in Dublin on October 5 at the age of 52.

In a statement her family confirmed that she died “peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the team at the Beacon Hospital”.

Niamh O'Brien and her husband Michael Flatley pictured at the Irish Post Awards 2019 (Pic: The Irish Post)

“Niamh will be hugely missed by her heartbroken husband Michael and son Michael St. James, her mam and dad, Monica and Tommy and sisters Derval and Aoibheann,’ the statement read.

The family added that the Co. Meath native, who was born in Kilbride, would be missed by many extended family members “and her many wonderful friends from school, college and the dancing world”.

The couple pictured here with James Nesbitt in 2018, regularly attended The Irish Post Awards (Pic: Malcolm McNally/The Irish Post)

Ms O’Brien and Flatley were married in Cork in 2006 and had a son, Michael St James, who was born in 2007.

They lived at Castlehyde House in Fermoy, Co. Cork.

“My gorgeous bride of twenty years has gone to the Lord in heaven,” Faltley said as he confirmed her death earlier this week.

“She was the most loving mother, wife and person, and our lives will never be the same without her,” he added.

Niamh O'Brien and Michael Flatley pictured at The Irish Post Awards 2024

Ms O’Brien’s funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday, October 10 at the Church of St. Thérèse in Dublin’s Mount Merrion. It will be followed by a private family burial.

Flatley and Ms O'Brien are longterm supporters of the Irish Post and regularly attended the Irish Post Awards, having been involved in the relaunch of the event by publisher Elgin Loane in 2013.

Mr Loane said he was "deeply saddened" by the news of Ms O'Brien's death.

"Niamh and Michael have been huge supporters of The Irish Post and of the Irish community in Britain," he said.
"God bless the Flatley and O'Brien families at this very difficult time."

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See More: Funeral, Michael Flatley, Niamh O'Brien

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