Michael Flatley claims ‘Irish whiskey is just like Irish dancing’ as he launches signature blend

IRISH dancing legend Michael Flatley has launched his very own brand of Irish whiskey.

Flatley Whiskey 'The Dreamer', is the first signature tipple released from a series of special blends which the star has been quietly cultivating over the years.

He has worked in partnership with Ireland's esteemed master blender Noel Sweeney to create the perfect blend, which was distilled at the Great Northern Distillery.

Flatley, who is a long-term collector of Irish whiskey and has been involved in the entire process of bringing his own version of the popular drink to market, claims it is as significant as Irish dancing when it comes to its representation of Ireland.

"For me, Irish whiskey, much like Irish dance, embodies the essence of Ireland - its history, its spirit, and its ability to bring people together in celebration,” Flatley said this week as his new drink launched in Ireland.

"Irish Whiskey was a favourite of my father's,” he added.

“It was through his passion that I came to appreciate its complex flavours.

“So, it's a very proud moment to launch Flatley Irish Whiskey, as I know he will be smiling down on me."

Explaining the reason behind the name, The Dreamer, Flatley said: "With 'The Dreamer', we're distilling the essence of Irish tradition, the dreams that fuel us and the people that inspire us.”

Flatley brought in the “very best team” for Flatley Irish Whiskey, he says.

It was led by CEO Jim Clerkin, an expert in the international drinks industry, master blender Noel Sweeney and industry visionary Pierrick Bouquet.

“They all understood my vision, my desire to craft a whiskey that would be remembered from the first sip and could be enjoyed by all,” Flatley says.

“The result is an exquisite blend that is rare and bold and I'm very proud of it.

"It's a tribute to the undaunted dreamers who shape the world."

Noel Sweeney, who is an inductee into the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame, and is formerly of the Cooley and Powerscourt distilleries, said he was “truly honoured” to work on the new blend with Flatley.

“He is one of Ireland's most prominent and significant ambassadors, enriching our culture through his promotion of Irish dance and music on a truly global scale, and now through whiskey,’ he said.

Regarding the drink they have created, he added: "This five-year-old triple-cask blend combines grain whiskey and double-distilled malt matured in former bourbon, port, and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks.

“The whiskey embodies a quintessential Irish Whiskey style with smooth complexity."

Flatley, a former Irish Post award winner, was born into an Irish family in Chicago and rose to fame when his Riverdance show performed during a short interval at the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin in 1994.

That show is currently preparing to celebrate its 30-year anniversary with a worldwide tour that kicks off in 2025.

Flatley admits the idea for Flatley Irish Whiskey was brought to life when he began the multimillion-pound restoration of his beloved Castlehyde home in Cork.

During the renovations he created a luxurious wood panelled whiskey room that has housed barrels of his earlier private blend for more than 25 years.

With private visits by royalty and celebrities, Flatley’s whiskey room has been host to many tastings to date - including the first tasting of his own blend.

The Flatley family crest which adorns each bottle of Flatley Irish Whiskey is a nod to his father Michael Snr, who “was and still is his hero” the star explains.

Michael Snr left for Ireland for the US in 1947 but his love for the home country never left him, his son says.

Flatley launched his whiskey in Dublin this month. A US launch is planned for this summer, followed by a global launch in 2025.

Flatley Whiskey has signed a distribution deal with the premium spirits distributor Dalcassian Wines and Spirits which will see it stocked at bars, hotel and independent stores throughout the island of Ireland.

The whiskey, which is priced at €45, is already available in over 175 SuperValu stores across the country.