Michael Flatley ‘heartbroken’ following death of wife Niamh O’Brien

MICHAEL FLATLEY has shared his “heartbreak” following the death of his wife Niamh O’Brien.

In a statement issued last night the Irish dancing icon said his heart was “broken” as he confirmed the 52-year-old’s death.

“I have lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend,” he said.

“My gorgeous bride of twenty years has gone to the Lord in heaven.”

Paying tribute to the former Irish dancer, who previously held the lead role of Saoirse in the Lord of the Dance shows, Flatley said: “She was the most loving mother, wife and person, and our lives will never be the same without her.”

The couple married in Cork in 2006 and had a son, Michael St James, who was born in 2007.

It has been reported that Ms O'Brien died peacefully at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin following an illness.

"The Flatley and O'Brien families are devastated by Niamh's sudden passing and have asked that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with this heartbreaking loss," a representative for the Flatley family told RTÉ this morning.

"They express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Beacon Hospital who cared for Niamh over the past few weeks, and to everyone who has offered their kindness and support to the family," they added.

Flatley has thanked his fans via social media for “all the love and kindness you have shown us”.

He added: “Please keep Niamh, Michael St James and our family in your prayers.”

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