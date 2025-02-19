'Monstrous crimes': Man jailed for 15 years for raping, assaulting and controlling woman
Dominic McStravick (Image: Sussex Police)

A MAN who raped, controlled and abused a woman — including knocking her unconscious while she was pregnant — has been jailed for 15 years.

Dominic McStravick, 29, must also serve a further five years on extended licence after being convicted of what police described as his 'monstrous crimes'.

"Dominic McStravick subjected his victim to months of suffering and torment," said Detective Constable Steve Bevis of Sussex Police.

Repeated rapes

Officers were first called to a property in Brighton, Sussex on March 12, 2024, by a woman who had just been violently assaulted by a man who had taken her house keys and her phone.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was pregnant at the time of the assault.

Her attacker, McStravick, had also threatened her and her unborn baby with a knife, before fleeing the scene.

Officers swiftly attended the property and found significant damage throughout.

Both victims were safeguarded and given support by specialist officers, while McStravick was arrested that same day.

The victim disclosed a pattern of repeated rapes and extremely violent assaults stretching back to October 2023, during which McStravick sought to control every aspect of her life.

He was subsequently charged with rape, intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour, making threats to kill, causing actual bodily harm, theft, assault and two counts of criminal damage.

McStravick, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and pleaded not guilty to rape and intentional strangulation but entered guilty pleas for the remaining charges.

Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, he was found guilty of rape and intentional strangulation on August 16, 2024, in addition to the previous guilty pleas.

He was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on January 28, where he was also given an indefinite restraining order against both victims.

'Extreme levels of violence'

Speaking on Tuesday, DC Bevis described McStravick as 'a dangerous man'.

"Through extreme levels of physical and sexual violence, he sought to control all aspects of her life. Even her young daughter was not safe," he said.

"But he underestimated the courage of this brave woman, who reported his monstrous crimes to the police. He was in custody the same day.

"I would like to thank the victim for her strength and determination throughout this investigation, which has helped put a dangerous man behind bars.

"I hope she and her daughter can now find the peace to recover from their ordeals and move on with their lives in safety."

