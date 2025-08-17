'Deeply shocking': Man dies and woman injured in Co. Antrim hit-and-run
'Deeply shocking': Man dies and woman injured in Co. Antrim hit-and-run

A MAN has died and a woman has been injured following a hit-and-run incident in Co. Antrim.

The incident happened in the Ballyeaston Road area of Ballyclare shortly before 10.35pm on Friday.

A man has been arrested in relation to the collision and remains in police custody.

"Shortly before 10.35pm it was reported that two pedestrians, one male and one female, were struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene," said Detective Chief Inspector O'Loan of the PSNI.

"The male, aged in his 50s, sadly died as a result of his injuries.

"The female, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for her injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

"One male has been arrested in respect of the collision and remains in police custody."

Alliance councillor Lewis Boyle expressed his shock following the incident.

"This is a deeply shocking and sad event," he said.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, and I wish the injured woman a full and speedy recovery.

"There is a sense of shock in the wider Ballyclare community upon hearing this tragic news."

