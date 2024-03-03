Knife-wielding man who threatened hospital staff during A&E incident is jailed for five years

A KNIFE-WIELDING man who threatened hospital staff in an Accident and Emergency department has been jailed for five years.

Joshua Byrne, 32, also threatened members of the public at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on October 3, 2023.

During the incident, Byrne lunged at a security guard, threatening to stab him in the face.

CCTV captured the moment when he was arrested after being tasered by police.

"Byrne's actions were highly reckless, putting his own safety and the safety of everyone else at risk," said Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr of Sussex Police.

"He was swiftly arrested, and we are pleased that a dangerous criminal has now been sentenced."

Threats

Byrne, of Ingram Crescent East, Hove, had attended hospital earlier in the day for treatment and was seen outside the A&E department during a fire alarm after he had been discharged.

After arguing with security, he became irate and entered the A&E department, threatening staff and members of the public.

Footage showed him lunge towards a security guard, shouting: "I will stab you in the face."

He also took a mobile phone from a patient by force and narrowly missed stabbing a nurse.

After police received multiple calls, officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were the first to arrive at the scene and used a taser to arrest Byrne.

He later told police that he carried the knife 'for protection' because he had stolen thousands of pounds from an Albanian drug dealer.

At Lewes Crown Court last month, Byrne admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, threatening a person while in possession of a bladed article in a public place and affray.

He was subsequently sentenced to five years in prison, which includes an extended licence period for a further three years.

'Distressing'

Her Honour Judge Christine Laing KC praised the bravery and professionalism of the hospital staff and security guards, as well as the officers who detained Byrne.

In particular, she lauded hospital staff for keeping calm under pressure, escorting patients and members of the public to safety and protecting other patients who could not be moved from A&E,

Her words were echoed by Supt Carr, who said: "The actions of the hospital staff and security was incredible that night.

"It was a distressing incident for everyone in the hospital, but the staff's professional actions ensured vulnerable patients were protected."