New rules for XL Bully dog owners in Northern Ireland

NEW restrictions on owning XL Bully type dogs will come into effect in Northern Ireland next month.

The first of a raft of new legal guidelines related to the controversial breed of dog will take effect on July 5.

From this date it will remain legal to own an XL Bully type dog, but owners must ensure the dog is muzzled and on a lead when in a public place.

Selling, gifting, exchanging, or breeding from an XL Bully type dog will be banned from this date.

“I would urge XL Bully type dog owners to read the guidance available,” Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher said this week.

“This will assist owners in understanding the new requirements before they come into effect on July 5 and enable them to take action in advance such as muzzle training their dog, walking on a lead and ensuring it has a valid dog licence.”

The second stage of the new rules, which will come into operation from December 31 2024, make it an offence to own an XL Bully type dog without an Exemption Certificate or having applied for an Exemption Certificate.

If any XL Bully dog owner no longer wishes to keep their dog, “provision will be made to surrender that dog and owners will be able to apply for compensation,” Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has confirmed.

The penalties for breaching the new safeguards are up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to £5000.