Taoiseach invites Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to make ‘historic’ visit to Ireland

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has invited Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to make an historic visit to Ireland next year.

The state leaders enjoyed a bilateral meeting in Ottawa yesterday, during which Mr Martin extended the formal invite.

“I was very pleased to have a very positive and constructive meeting with Prime Minister Carney,” the Taoiseach said last night.

“We discussed our close historical, cultural, and economic ties,” he added.

“I have invited him to Ireland, and I look forward to welcoming him on what will be an historic visit,” the Taoiseach confirmed.

Mr Martin’s trip to Canada included a meeting with members of the Canadian parliament, at the invitation of the Speaker of the House of Parliament.

He also gave a speech at a reception held at the Official Irish Residence in Ottawa last night, in which he thanked Canada for being a “beacon of hope” for the Irish.

“Canada has long been a beacon of hope for Irish people.,” the Taoiseach said,

“In our darkest hour, in 1847, more than 100,000 Irish refugees arrived on these shores in desperate need,” he explained.

“They were met with compassion, generosity, and humanity by the people of Canada.

“For that we thank you deeply.”

He added: “Today, that bond is reflected in the almost five million Canadians who proudly claim Irish heritage - including, of course, Prime Minister Mark Carney, a proud Irish Canadian whose grandparents hail from Aughagower in County Mayo.”

Mr Martin went on to reflect on the growing trade links between the two nations and revealed plans to bolster this further.

“Ireland and Canada now enjoy an unprecedented level of trade and investment,” Mr Martin said.

“I [have now] launched a new Economic Report, commissioned by Team Ireland in Canada, which highlights our growing opportunities,” he added.

“Ireland is now the 10th largest investor in Canada,” the Taoiseach explained.

“Two-way trade has nearly doubled since the provisional implementation of CETA, which we intend to fully ratify over the coming months.

“For Canada, it demonstrates that Ireland is an ideal gateway to the European market and is now the seventh largest destination for Canadian services worldwide.

“To build on this momentum, I informed Prime Minister Carney today that I hope to return to Canada next year with a Trade Mission to deepen sectoral partnerships in priority areas and enhance investment flows.

“Ireland will also host a Canada-Ireland Business Leaders’ Summit next year.

“These initiatives will deliver concrete actions, deepen investment, and help deliver on the very significant economic potential between both of our countries.”

The Taoiseach also opened a new Irish Embassy in Ottawa during his visit.