Teenage boy in ‘critical condition’ following e-bike collision

A TEENAGER is in a critical condition in hospital following an e-bike collision in Co. Laois.

The boy, aged in his early teens, was a passenger on the electric bike, which was involved in a single vehicle collision in Portlaoise on June 20.

The incident happened on the N80, Stradbally Road at around 11pm, Gardaí have since confirmed.

“Shortly after 11pm, emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene of a serious collision involving an e-bike on the N80, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise,” the police force confirmed.

“A male passenger in his early teens sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital,” they added.

“He is currently receiving treatment at CHI Temple Street where his is condition is understood to be critical,” they explained.

“The driver, an adult male in his late teens, received medical assessment at the scene.

“It’s understood no other vehicle was involved.”

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Road users who were travelling on the Stradbally Road in Portlaoise, from St Peter & Paul’s Cemetery to St Fintan’s Hospital, between 11pm and 11.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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