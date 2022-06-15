Odds have been slashed on Southgate to go before World Cup

ODDS HAVE been slashed on England manager Gareth Southgate to leave his job before the World Cup following last night’s Nations League disaster, according to Paddy Power.

Gareth and his boys took one hell of a beating against Hungary and Southgate has already faced criticism from fans and pundits alike for his boring style of play. And after being booed off as well, Irish bookie Paddy Power slashed odds on him to be out the door before Qatar, with his chances of leaving going from 16/1 before the Hungary game to just 5/2 now.

It’s now odds on (4/7) that Southgate won’t be England manager on 1st Jan 2023, with Graham Potter (3/1) now the favourite to replace him.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (5/1) is second favourite, with Frank Lampard (10/1), Steven Gerrard (10/1) and soon-to-be unemployed Mauricio Pochettino (10/1) joint third favourites.

If England are worried about facing relegation in the Nations League, Big Sam is 100/1 to have another go in the hot seat next.

🗣️ "The next period will be unpleasant and uncomfortable, but that's life as a football manager."



England boss Gareth Southgate reflects on his side's 4-0 defeat to Hungary 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VpeWicQCfH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 14, 2022

Southgate has bemoaned the fact that England lack goals outside of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, and Paddy has priced it at 50/1 that Harry Kane and/or Raheem Sterling will score the rest of England’s goals in 2022.

England have been criticised for a lack of creativity too, but it’s a 100/1 chance that England do not score a goal from open play for the rest of 2022

A Paddy Power spokesperson said:: “Poor old England fans. Just the semi-final and final in your last two tournaments, is it? Must be really hard for you guys.

“Look, if you want to know what pain is, you should see what we’re working with over here. We had to pick a couple of players last night who literally don’t have a club for next season yet. Even I’m one injury away from getting a call-up. Our only chance of qualifying for a tournament right now is if we get to host it! Roll on 2028.”

GARETH SOUTHGATE SPECIALS

5/2 (cut from 16/1) Gareth Southgate to leave his post as England manager before the first game of the 2022 World Cup

4/7 Gareth Southgate not to be England manager on 1st January 2023

50/1 Harry Kane and/or Raheem Sterling to score the rest of England’s goals in 2022

100/1 England not to score a goal from open play for the rest of 2022

5/1 England to lose their next 2 UEFA Nations League matches

16/1 England to lose or draw each of their 3 World Cup Group B matches

25/1 England to lose their next 2 UEFA Nations League matches & England not to qualify from Group B in World Cup 2022

100/1 England to lose each of their 3 World Cup Group B Matches

NEXT ENGLAND MANAGER ODDS

3/1 Graham Potter

5/1 Eddie Howe

10/1 Frank Lampard

10/1 Mauricio Pochettino

10/1 Steven Gerrard

12/1 Pep Guardiola

16/1 Steve Cooper

16/1 Brendan Rodgers

16/1 Steve Holland

20/1 Arsene Wenger

20/1 Sean Dyche

25/1 Dean Smith

25/1 Scott Parker

25/1 Gary Neville

33/1 Rafa Benitez

33/1 David Beckham

33/1 Emma Hayes

100/1 Sam Allardyce