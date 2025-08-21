Trailer released for Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
Entertainment

Trailer released for Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

SONY have released the trailer for a new film starring Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie.

The pair play the lead characters in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a romantic fantasy film written by Seth Reiss and directed by Kogonada.

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie star in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star in the production which is set to be released in cinemas next month.

Filmed in California, the story follows a pair of strangers who meet at a wedding and soon find their lives inexplicably intertwined.

The pair star as Sarah and David who meet at a friend's wedding

“Some doors bring you to your past, some doors lead you to your future, and some doors change everything,” a Sony spokesperson said as the trailer for the film was released this week.

“Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The film is directed by KogonadaThe pair embark on a “funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together, where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures”, they add.

The film will be released at cinemas in the US and the UK on September 19.

Watch the trailer here…

See More: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Sony

