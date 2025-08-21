First look images of House of Guinness released
First look images of House of Guinness released

FIRST look images of the new Netlix series House of Guinness have been released.

The show, from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, stars Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea and James Norton.

Netflix's House of Guinness begins on September 25 (Pic: Netflix)

It promises to tell the tale of Ireland's Guinness dynasty.

“The head of the Guinness brewery is dead, now his children must navigate power, rebellion and scandal…or risk losing it all,” Netflix said as it shared images from the new series this week.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the series is set to focus on the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery.

It will also depict the “far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben” Netflix says, while focusing on “a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is Guinness”.

The show is based on the Irish Guinness dynasty

Commenting on the series, Knight said: “The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from.

“I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see.”

The eight-part series is scheduled to air next month, with Tom Shankland directing the first five episodes and Mounia Akl directing the final three.

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with Kudos and the incredible Steven Knight to bring the story of the Guinness Family to Netflix audiences,” Anne Mensah, Vice-President Content at Netflix UK and Ireland, said.

House of Guinness will stream on Netflix from September 25.

