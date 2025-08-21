Milestone moment as Glencar starts work on new Bidfood distribution hub
Business

Milestone moment as Glencar starts work on new Bidfood distribution hub

WORK has begun to build a new temperature-controlled distribution hub for the national food service provider Bidfood.

Hertfordshire-based Glencar will deliver the new depot in Durham, which will total 86,098 sq. ft., including cold store, chill store and a chilled marshalling area alongside a large ambient warehouse.

The contract will also see the Irish-founded firm deliver a two-storey main office, transport pod office, refuse and plant areas, and an external yard.

An image of what the new Bidfood depot in Durham will look like (Pic: Glencar)

It marks Glencar’s second project for Bidfood, following the completion of their Worcester distribution facility in spring 2025.

A ceremony was held this month as the first structural steel was installed at the site of the £20.5 million project off Drum Road in Chester-le-Street.

The facility will serve as Bidfood’s new Northeast regional hub, consolidating operations from Gateshead.

“We are incredibly pleased to work again with Bidfood on this new strategic development,” Glencar’s North Regional Director Tom Kearsley said.

“It’s great to mark progress with the installation of steelwork and to see the facility beginning to take shape,” he added.

“This project reflects our strong track record in delivering complex cold chain and logistics infrastructure, and we look forward to seeing it through to completion.”

The new site is set to bolster Bidfood’s regional logistics operations while accommodating team growth as the business scales.

“We’re delighted to be working with Glencar again and to see progress taking shape on what will be a flagship facility for Bidfood in the region,” Bidfood’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Wood said.

“This development marks a significant milestone in strengthening our operations across the Northeast,” he added.

“Further, it reflects our long-term commitment to investing in infrastructure supporting our customers and people.

“This new Durham site will allow us to consolidate services, improve efficiencies and futureproof our regional network.

“It also presents the opportunity for local employment, with the potential to grow our team.”

See More: Bidfood, Durham, Food Distribution, Glencar

