Ronan O' Gara has been lined up as a contender to replace Eddie Jones as the England boss
Ronan O' Gara has been lined up as a contender to replace Eddie Jones as the England boss

LA ROCHELLE HEAD COACH RONAN O' GARA masterminded a famous win over red hot favorites Leinster this weekend and talk of him talking up England job have increased again. 

The French side beat Leo Cullen's Leinster 21-24 with a last gasp try from Arthur Retière to win their first piece of silverware in their history

O’Gara has now won Super Rugby (as an assistant with the Crusaders), the Top 14 (also as an assistant at Racing 92) and now Champions Cup with La Rochelle this weekend.

His stock continues to rise in world rugby and now talk of taking the England job has popped up again

Eddie Jones's time in the England hotseat seems to be coming to an end and a list of coaches in world rugby have been lined up to replace him. These include the likes of Ireland's current head coach Andy Farrell and O' Gara himself.

The Telegraph's column this weekend said: 'The RFU would be fools not to look past his nationality should - and it is a big ‘should’ - he be seriously prepared to throw his hat in the ring.

Speaking back in April to BT Sport, the former Munster legend didn't shy away from the links to the English job

"Yeah, it would be a great job I think actually, what a team', he said

"I think there's so much potential there, serious rugby players, serious passion for the game in England. It's a cracking job. You'd love to have a go at that."

Adding on those comment to Irish media outlet Off the Ball  in April, he mentioned that talking the England job would be due to a sporting view and doesn't view it like Irish football(soccer) fans would, when it comes to talking the England managerial job

“I’m looking at it from a purely sporting point of view, he added

“You have to understand that inside you if you’re a competitor, if you can arm yourself with decent ammunition to have a crack at a World Cup, or winning a Six Nations, and if you were the coach of that, that would really stimulate me. Whatever nation it is.

“People I think, probably from a distance, fail to understand or appreciate how I’m wired. We’re in a professional game.

“When you look at the Rugby World Cup, it’s not like the soccer world cup, in the fact that there’s eight to ten teams that have the capacity to win the world cup.

“If you can get a crack at a team that has a genuine ambition to win it, you’d be a fool not to consider it.”

