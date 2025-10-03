Ireland’s diaspora minister begins 72-hour trade mission to Texas
Business

Ireland’s diaspora minister begins 72-hour trade mission to Texas

IRELAND’S diaspora minister has begun a three day visit to Texas where he will meet with members of the Irish community as well as business leaders.

Minister Neale Richmond will spend 72 hours in the US, where he will visit Texas Christian University (TCU), meet with the Irish business community in Dallas and visit a Kerry Group facility in Fort Worth, which employs over 240 people.

“Texas is home to almost two million people of Irish descent, making it the fifth largest Irish diaspora across the United States,” Minister Richmond said today.

“As the second largest state in the US, there are exciting economic opportunities for Ireland to explore here,” he added.

“There are already 122 Enterprise Ireland client company sites across Texas, employing over 4,000 people and contributing to the vibrant economy of the Lone Star State," he explained.

"I am looking forward to meeting with our Irish community and businesses here and hearing from them on how we can further boost Ireland-Texas connections."

The Minister will also represent the Irish government at an American football game against Colorado University, ahead of TCU participating in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in August 2026.

This will be the first occasion a Texan university has participated in the series.

“I am looking forward to visiting the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and to seeing Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs in action,” the minister said.

“As the first Texan team to visit Ireland for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic next August, I know that they will receive a warm Irish welcome.”

See More: Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond, Texas, Trade Mission

Related
Business 2 days ago

MetroLink service connecting Dublin Airport to the city centre gains planning approval

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Ryanair standoff with Israel airport halts nearly one million seats

By: Mark Murphy

Business 2 days ago

London Irish businesswoman drives sheep through the capital in historic ceremony

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Ryanair to phase out printed boarding passes

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 2 days ago

Jonathan Anderson makes triumphant Dior debut

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Budget 2026 sparks division in government as economic warnings mount

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 2 days ago

John Malkovich is President Snow in Conor McPherson’s stage adaption of The Hunger Games

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Illustration issued by Gardaí to help identify skeletal remains found at construction site

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 days ago

Irish stage star Jacinta Whyte cast in new musical based on England’s witch trials

By: Fiona Audley