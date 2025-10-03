Irish among hundreds detained after Israeli navy intercept Gaza aid flotilla

A HUMANITARIAN flotilla carrying nearly 500 international activists, including 22 Irish citizens, was intercepted by Israeli naval forces as it attempted to reach Gaza.

The convoy, organised by the Global Sumud Flotilla, was delivering a symbolic shipment of humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and water to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Among those on board were Sinn Féin Senator Chris Andrews, author Naoise Dolan, comedian Tadhg Hickey and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Live updates from the flotilla’s official channels reported that their vessels were boarded by Israeli military personnel, with communication systems and cameras cut off soon after.

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed the interception and said the passengers are “safe and being taken to an Israeli port.”

They further alleged that the flotilla has links to Hamas, a claim that activists strongly deny.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins issued a statement expressing grave concern for the safety of those involved, calling the incident a “serious obstruction” of a peaceful humanitarian mission.

“The world should be alarmed,” he said, citing the growing number of international law breaches in Gaza and the forced suspension of humanitarian operations in the region.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris stated he remains in close contact with Irish officials and EU partners.

“This is a peaceful mission aiming to highlight a horrific humanitarian crisis,” he said.

“Ireland expects international law to be fully respected, and all participants treated accordingly.”

Coordinator of the Irish delegation, Helen Lawlor, confirmed that the Irish participants have likely been detained and transferred to a prison facility in Israel’s Negev desert.

She noted that detainees may be processed and deported within 72 to 96 hours, depending on whether they agree to sign legal forms asserting they entered Israel illegally, something many participants refuse to do on principle.

Senator Chris Andrews posted a final message on social media shortly before boarding: “An Israeli warship is directly off my boat, the Spectre. Boarding is imminent, and this will likely be my last post before I am kidnapped.”

In response to the interception, solidarity protests erupted across Italy.

In Naples, demonstrators halted train traffic, while in Rome police surrounded the main railway station amid growing crowds.

Italian trade unions, including CGIL and USB, declared a general strike, condemning the Israeli military’s actions as aggression against civilians, some of whom were Italian nationals.

This latest attempt by the Global Sumud Flotilla marks an ongoing international campaign to challenge the blockade of Gaza, which activists argue has exacerbated the suffering of its two million residents.

Organisers say more flotillas are already planned in the weeks ahead.