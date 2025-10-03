Mourners asked to wear ‘odd socks’ to funeral of family murdered in Co. Louth

MOURNERS attending the funeral of murdered couple Mark and Louise O’Connor and their son Evan have been asked to ‘wear odd socks’.

The bodies of the family members were found at their home in Co. Louth on Monday morning, September 29.

A care worker who was a regular visitor to the house in Drumgowna, Tallanstown made the grim discovery and raised the alarm.

The victims were later confirmed to be Mark O’Connor, 54, his wife Louise, 56, and their 27-year-old son Evan, who had additional needs.

Their son Robert O’Connor, 31, of Drumgowna, Louth Village, was charged with their murders at a special sitting of Drogheda District Court on Tuesday, September 30.

In a statement confirming their deaths, relatives of the O’Connor family paid tribute to them.

“Mark was well known for his love of running and was a cherished member of the local running club North East Runners Dundalk, while passionately working for disability advocacy through his career,” they said.

“Louise was known by all as kind, spent many years working as a nurse while also volunteering in the community and being a valued member of the Ardee Local Vocals singing group,” they added.

“Evan was cherished by all who knew him in the community, during his time at ABACUS School in Drogheda and the Praxis Hub Network in Drogheda.,” they explained.

“Mark, Louise and Evan are survived by Cian and Robert," they added.

“They are also dearly missed by Cian's fiancé Shauna and her family, the O'Connor and Doherty families and many friends.”

While their funeral details have yet to be confirmed, the family made a special request of mourners.

“Over the coming days and when attending the viewing and funeral, you are requested to wear odd socks in honour of one of Evan's individualistic traits,” they said.

A fundraising page has also been launched in support of charities that the family was connected to.

“In lieu of sending flowers, the family have requested that donations be made to The Hub Praxis Care in Drogheda and Drogheda ABACUS School, reflecting Mark and Louise's care and generosity to others and the inspiration to many that Evan had become in his short but full life," they explained.

More than €11k has already been raised through the fundraising page.