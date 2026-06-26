The return of old England

THERE was a brief window when not hoping England would lose was a viable option.

Gareth Southgate and his team of players from immigrant backgrounds seemed to represent an England you could wish well.

Not actually cheer on to win but, you know, let them off, if they win so what, good on them.

If football is as much about who you want to lose as it is who you want to win then England were always the team we wanted to lose. Always.

Southgate’s team changed that.

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