Mollie Gallagher set to make theatre debut in The Silence of the Lambs

CORONATION STREET star Mollie Gallagher is set to make her theatrical debut in a stage production of The Silence of The Lambs.

The Manchester-born actor, whose grandparents hail from Foxford in Co. Mayo, has been cast at Clarice Starling in the new show.

Oliver Farnworth will play Jack Crawford, Sam Jackson will star as Buffalo Bill and John Partridge ha been announced in the lead role of Dr Hannibal Lecter.

Based on the novel by Thomas Harris, which was adapted into the multi-award-winning horror film of the same name in 1991, the play will be directed by Nikolai Foster, who is Artistic Director at the Curve, Leicester, where the production will open on August 1.

From there it will begin a UK and Ireland tour, taking in theatres across both countries.

Gallagher, who is well-known for her role as Nina Lucas on ITV’s long-running soap Coronation Street, makes her professional theatrical debut as Starling.

The young actor, whose family is active among the Irish community in Manchester, joined Coronation Street straight out of drama school in 2019.

She has since been central to some of the show’s biggest storylines - including the powerful ‘Nina’ and ‘Seb’ hate crime story, based on the real-life attack of Sophie Lanacaster in Lancashire in 2007.

Gallagher will leave Coronation Street in order to commit to her new stage role.

A spokesperson for the soap said they would be "sorry to see her go" adding that she "created a unique and well loved character in Nina over the past six and a half years".

They said: "It is fantastic for Mollie that she has been given this incredible opportunity to play such an iconic role and we wish her all the best for the theatre tour."

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