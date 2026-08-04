Fleadh set to bring £52m economic boost to Northern Ireland

HOSTING the 2026 Fleadh is expected to bring an economic boost of £52m to Northern Ireland.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is underway in Belfast this week, with the city hosting the annual celebration of Irish music and culture for the first time.

The event, which runs from August 2 – 9, will draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city over the coming days.

It will also deliver “significant economic, cultural and tourism benefits across the North”, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said.

"It is with immense pride that we welcome visitors, performers and communities from across Ireland and beyond to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026, the Minister said at the official opening of the festival at Belfast City Hall.

"With more than 700,000 visitors expected to attend and an estimated economic impact of around £53m, this landmark event will provide a major boost for our economy, support local businesses and showcase the very best of what we have to offer,” she added.

"This is an opportunity to invite the world to experience the warmth of our welcome.

"While visitors will enjoy all that Belfast and the Fleadh have to offer, I encourage them to explore further, discover our stunning scenery, vibrant culture and unique experiences across the north."

Tourism Northern Ireland is supporting the delivery of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 with £1m in funding to Belfast City Council.

"The Fleadh will strengthen our international profile, drive visitor spend and leave a lasting legacy for communities,” Ms Archibald explained.

“It promises to be an exceptional week, with world‑class competitions, vibrant performances and countless informal sessions that form the beating heart of the Fleadh," she added.

“I wish everyone involved a successful and enjoyable Fleadh. I look forward to enjoying the music, culture and atmosphere on offer.”

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