Elton John announced as first headline act for Glastonbury 2023
Pic: @glastonbury on Twitter.

ELTON JOHN has been announced as the first headline act for next year's Glastonbury Festival.

The event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21-25 June 2023, it was previously confirmed.

The festival tweeted on Friday morning: "We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour."

This year Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Diana Ross headline.

Paul's Saturday headline slot on the Pyramid Stage saw the former Beatle become the festival’s oldest solo headliner, performing a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

On the Friday night, US singer Eilish became Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner as she performed on the Pyramid Stage.

Last month, Elton John, 75, ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a show at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

His show, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, was livestreamed on Disney+ and saw him duet with names including Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile.

The final leg of Elton’s tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and European shows next year.

