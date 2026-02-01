Thousands of pounds raised for Irish bus driver after 'shameful and unjust' sacking for punching thief

THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised in support of a bus driver who was sacked after punching a thief.

More than 110,000 people have also signed a petition calling for Mark Hehir to be reinstated to his job with London bus company Metroline.

The Co. Limerick native has received the backing of Tory MP Dr Kieran Mullan, who wrote to London Mayor Sadiq Khan saying Mr Hehir's sacking sends a 'deeply troubling message'.

Punch 'proportionate and necessary'

An employment tribunal heard that on June 25, 2024, a man pushed past a woman on Mr Hehir's 206 bus between Wembley and Maida Vale and snatched a necklace from the woman before fleeing the vehicle.

Mr Hehir — who had been employed by Metroline for two years and had a good disciplinary record — gave chase and recovered the necklace before returning it to the woman, however, the thief also returned to the bus.

The tribunal heard that Metroline believed the man had returned to apologise, however, Mr Hehir claimed the man threw a punch and he reacted by punching the man in self-defence.

The man was knocked the ground unconscious, after which Mr Hehir moved him to the pavement and detained him for almost 30 minutes until police arrived.

Both men were arrested, however, Mr Hehir was later released and told by police he would face no further action.

The tribunal heard that a summary of events from a police officer claimed that the thief had thrown the first punch and missed before Mr Hehir struck the man once.

The tribunal added the officer concluded that Mr Hehir 'had used force which was proportionate and necessary in the circumstances in the defence of himself and the Female Passenger'.

However, the tribunal upheld Metroline's decision to sack Mr Hehir for gross misconduct.

'Deeply twisted sense of justice'

In his letter to Mayor Khan — which has also been signed by fellow Tory MP Richard Holden and London Assembly Member Susan Hall — Mr Mullan described the decision to uphold Mr Hehir's sacking as 'absurd' given the official case review from police.

"This reflects a deeply twisted sense of justice that will strike many ordinary people as profoundly wrong and contrary to basic common sense," wrote the MP for Bexhill and Battle.

"Mark Hehir stepped in to protect a passenger and recover her stolen property and, for doing the right thing and putting himself in harm's way, he lost his job.

"Law abiding people should not be punished for standing up to criminals.

"This outcome sends a deeply troubling message that those who act to protect others will not be supported.

"Most people would see his actions as an instinctive attempt to defend someone who had just been robbed."

Mr Mullan called on Mayor Khan to use his influence to urge Metroline to engage with Mr Hehir to reach a resolution, including reinstatement or appropriate compensation.

'Shameful and unjust'

Mr Mullan set up the petition to have Mr Hehir reinstated, which has since received more than 110,000 signatures.

On the change.org page, he wrote: "As an MP I can't make a company act differently but with public support we can shame them into doing the right thing.

"Mark's courage ensured the safety of his passenger and put a wrong right.

"Sign this petition if you agree Mark's dismissal was shameful and unjust and that Metroline should reinstate or compensate him."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support Mr Hehir and has so far raised more than £23,000.

Londoner Henry Goff, a stranger to Mr Hehir, said he set up the fundraiser because 'like many others who've followed this story, I felt the outcome was deeply unfair'.

"This money goes directly to Mark — no strings attached," he wrote.

"Whether he puts it towards legal fees, covers the income he lost, or books himself a well-deserved holiday or a new home if it goes that far — that's entirely his call. He's earned it.

"I've reached out to Mark via email, thanks to his union rep.

"This is simply people saying: we saw what you did, we think it was right, and we've got your back."

You can sign the petition to have Mr Hehir reinstated by clicking here or donate to the fundraiser by clicking here.