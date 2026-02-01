Irish hotel group Dalata opens new service centre in Co. Cork

IRISH hotel group Dalata, the largest independent four-star hotel operator in Ireland and Britain, has announced it has opened a new service centre in Co. Cork.

The company, which operates the Clayton and Maldron brands, unveiled the newly-renovated Shared Service Centre (SSC) in Parnell Place in Cork City this week.

The centre focusses on finance transformation and in particular centralising finance administration from the 56 hotels that comprise the group across Ireland, Britain and Europe.

With the SSC having grown from one employee upon its establishment in 2017 to its current 20-strong team, Dalata says the move underlines its long-term commitment to growing its employee base.

"The opening of our Cork Shared Services Centre marks a proud milestone in the Dalata journey," said Dermot Crowley, Dalata CEO.

"From its beginnings in 2017 as a one-person operation, it has grown into a dynamic, high-performing team that plays a vital role in how we operate today.

"The SSC team brings expertise, agility and an incredible team spirit to everything they do — helping us deliver on our growth ambitions across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

"Congratulations to everyone who has played a part in this success — and wishing you all the very best in this exciting next chapter."

The newly-refurbished office occupies a previously unused space within a building that has formed part of the Maldron Hotel since 2019 and has the capacity for more than 45 employees.

The SSC provides additional scalability and improved control and data gathering, championing efficiency, innovation and transformation.