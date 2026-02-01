Female pedestrian in her 80s dies following Co. Down collision
Images: (webandi / pixabay; Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie)

A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a collision in Co. Down.

The incident, which involved a collision between a pedestrian and a car, occurred on Saturday evening on Carryduff.

Police have now appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

"Police received a report at around 6.25pm on Saturday afternoon that a female pedestrian had been hit by a car in the Saintfield Road area," said Chief Inspector Simpson of the PSNI.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

"The woman was taken on to hospital, where she sadly passed away a short time later.

"The Saintfield Road, which was closed for a time in both directions from Carryduff Roundabout to the Comber Road junction, has since reopened."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have camera footage that could assist the investigation, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1164 of January 31.

