Dublin IT firm Origina to create 350 jobs as part of expansion

DUBLIN IT firm Origina is to create 350 jobs as part of expansion plans to strengthen its long-term presence in Ireland.

The growth plan — which is expected to deliver up to €28m annually to the Irish economy — will also allow the company to scale globally, with Ireland as its centre for future expansion.

The new roles will span disciplines including software engineering, security, data and AI and enterprise technology operations, reinforcing Ireland's position as a hub for technology talent.

"I am delighted to announce Origina's significant expansion in Ireland, with the creation of 350 new jobs at our new global headquarters in Dublin, made possible with the support from Enterprise Ireland," said Origina CEO Tomás O'Leary.

"This investment in our Irish operations reflects our ambition to grow and scale the company over the next five years.

"I'm incredibly proud of the team and the innovation, dedication and ingenuity they bring as we continue on this growth journey."

New Dublin office

Origina, which specialises in independent software support and maintenance, has also announced investment in a larger Dublin office based in Sandyford.

The site will serve as a central hub for product development, innovation and collaboration.

Ireland will continue to act as Origina's strategic base for delivering services globally, supporting continued growth across Europe, North America and other international markets.

The company has also just launched a world-first predictive software security product that helps businesses stay ahead of emerging vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Powered by a proprietary AI engine, the solution moves security from reactive patching to predictive prevention, cutting security and compliance risk at the source.

€440m leveraged in 2025

The news of Origina's growth plans was made in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland's End of Year Results for 2025.

They showed that total employment at companies supported by the agency increased to 232,425 last year, with 12,608 new jobs created.

More than two-thirds (69 per cent) of the new roles were located outside the Dublin region, with all nine regions recording jobs growth.

The results also revealed that Enterprise Ireland directly invested almost €50m in equity last year and leveraged €440m.

Commenting on the agency's support of Origina's growth plans, Enterprise Ireland CEO Jenny Melia said: "Origina, announcing 350 new jobs today, is a great example of an ambitious, Irish company growing customers through continuous innovation and I commend them on the launch of their new predictive security product and we look forward to continuing to support them on their growth journey."