Historical documentary drama about the life of St Patrick to hit Netflix this week
Entertainment

I Am Patrick (CBN Films)

THIS LOOKS like a very interesting watch.

Whether you're Catholic, interested in Irish history or just love a good documentary, an upcoming docudrama on the life of St Patrick could be just what you're looking for the next time you're settling on the couch to while away a few hours.

'I am Patrick: The Patron Saint of Ireland' uses re-enactments, expert interviews and Patrick's own writings to tell the tale of the man who drove the snakes out of Ireland.

Raised in Britain and captured by pirates at the age of 16, Patrick was forced into slavery in Ireland, where he laboured as a shepherd until he escaped by divine intervention.

Patrick later returned to Ireland with the mission of converting the people to Christianity-- something which nobody believed was possible at the time, but as we all know now, he did a fairly thorough job.

The trailer, which you can view below before the full version hits your screens, promises an interesting and action-packed show-- but there's no sign of any snakes so far.

The feature length docu-drama will hit selected theatres in the United States on St Patrick's Day (which is pretty fitting), but those of us in Ireland and the UK can get it a little earlier as it will arrive on Netflix this Thursday, 12 March.

