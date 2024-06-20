Taylor Swift’s roots lie in Ireland new ancestry research shows

NEW research on the ancestral roots of Taylor Swift has revealed the US popstar is actually a Derry girl.

The 34-year-old chart-topper, who was born Pennsylvania, is a descendant of emigrants who left Ireland for America in 1836.

Working with genealogy partners The Irish Family History Centre, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has unveiled Swift’s Irish connections just in time for her The Eras Tour to reach Dublin next week.

Their research has uncovered a true Irish love story, which saw Swift’s ancestors brought together through their journey out of Ireland.

On June 11, 1836, Susan Davis, a 21-year-old dressmaker, and Francis Gwynn, a 21-year-old weaver, left Derry on the ship Amy and embarked on a journey across the Atlantic, seeking their fortunes.

Their meeting on that ship marked the start of a love story that would transcend generations.

After a two-month voyage the Amy arrived in the US, where Susan and Francis settled in Philadelphia.

They married in 1839 and raised a family of six children, two girls and four boys.

Francis Gwynn established a successful soap-making business, and the family prospered, the EPIC findings reveal.

But their idyllic life in Philadelphia was touched by tragedy as five of the Gwynn children predeceased their parents.

Only one, Mrs Mary Douglas (née Gwynn), Taylor Swift’s great-great-great-grandmother, outlived her parents.

In December 1886, Mary buried her father, in February 1887 she buried her mother.

“Susan and Francis' story serves as a poignant reminder that love can help us endure the toughest journeys, a theme often encapsulated in Taylor's lyrics,” an EPIC spokesperson said.

Commenting on their findings, Aileesh Carew, CEO of EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, said: “ In tracing Taylor Swift’s roots back to 1836, EPIC exemplifies its vital role in preserving the rich tapestry of our past, ensuring that each individual thread contributes to the vibrant narrative of our collective history.

She added; ‘As audiences prepare to witness Taylor's performances in Ireland, we invite visitors to visit and experience the moving and unforgettable stories of those who left the island of Ireland, and how they influenced and shaped the world.”

Fiona Fitzsimons, Director at the Irish Family History Centre, which is situated at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, added: "The tale of Susan Davis and Francis Gwynn beautifully exemplifies the interconnectedness of family history and global narratives. “Their journey is not just a personal love story, but a testament to the resilience and courage of countless Irish emigrants."