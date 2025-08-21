Shock as US firm Leprino Foods confirms it will close Irish operations next year
A US firm which employs more than 100 people at a factory in Co. Laois has confirmed it will close the operation next year.

The Leprino Foods Company will shut down its Portlaoise manufacturing plant in the second half of next year.

The factory, which has a workforce of 132, produces mozzarella and string cheese.

In a statement, the firm, which was founded in Denver, Colorado in 1950, said their decision to close their Irish operations was “difficult but necessary".

It has pledged to work with all employees “on an individual basis” to support them.

"Despite considerable efforts, the level of sustainable improvement needed could not be achieved,” they said.

“Closing the site will help ensure that Leprino can remain competitive while optimising its manufacturing footprint to continue meeting the evolving needs of customers," the firm added.

SIPTU representatives met with senior management at Leprino Foods in Portlaoise this week.

“Our immediate thoughts are with our members and their families following this shocking announcement,” SIPTU Industrial Organiser Terry Bryan said.

“We will engage with the company directly to see if we can lessen the impact of the decision upon our members and their families and try to explore alternatives to the proposed job losses,” he added.

“The company is a significant employer in the Portlaoise and Midland area, employing 130 workers.

“It has only been in operation since 2020 and is a modern, state-of-the-art facility.

“This is both a shocking and regrettable announcement. SIPTU’s focus and concern is for our members and our members’ families at this difficult time.”

