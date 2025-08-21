Laing O’Rourke begins main construction work on two projects at British prisons

LAING O’ROURKE has begun construction work on two projects for Britain’s Ministry of Justice.

The international firm, which was founded in London by Mayo-born brothers Ray and Des O’Rourke in 1977, moved into main construction work on two British prisons this month.

“Moving into the main works is a big milestone for these projects and one we’re excited to reach,” Martin Staehr, Laing O’Rourke’s Delivery Director, confirmed.

“Each project will run for around 18 months and will rely heavily on modern methods of construction,” he added.

“We’ll use our experience in offsite manufacturing to provide greater certainty over the programme and quality of the product.”

The firm will deliver new prison places at HMP Humber in Yorkshire and HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire as part of the Small Secure Houseblocks (SSHB) Alliance for Ministry of Justice.

Each project will deliver 120 new prison places.

At HMP Ranby it will include the creation of a new workshop inside the existing prison, while at HMP Humber it will include a new kitchen area.

The Alliance is made up of Laing O’Rourke, Kier, and Wates.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Kier and Wates to share best practice and help deliver new prison places for the Ministry of Justice,” Mr Staehr added.

Fiona Parker, Deputy Director of the Small Secure Houseblocks Programme at His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), said the expansion of the prisons "marks a critical step forward in delivering modern, secure, and rehabilitative prison facilities as part of our wider commitment to increase prison capacity".