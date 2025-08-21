Man arrested after €50k worth of items stolen in house burglary

A MAN has been arrested after items worth €50k were stolen from a home in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to reports of a burglary at a house in Stepaside on August 19.

“Personal items with an estimated value of €50k were reported as stolen from the premises,” the police force said in a statement.

“Following enquiries by Gardaí attached to the DMR East Dundrum Detective Unit and the execution of a search warrant, the stolen property was recovered and a man was arrested yesterday, Wednesday 20th August 2025,” they confirmed today.

The man, aged in his 40s, was held at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

Investigations are ongoing.