The GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship final between Mayo and Galway will take place tonight at Dr Hyde Park

THE GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship between Mayo and Galway will take place tonight at Dr Hyde Park
Mayo will be looking to overcome their western rivals in a bid to win their first Tom Markham Cup since 2013.
It’s a first ever All-Ireland Final between the pair. Mayo won by 0-13 to 0-7 in the Connacht decider
Mayo will be confident of their chances again.
Date
Fri Jul 8 2022
Throw-in time
7.15pm
Venue
Dr Hyde Park Roscommon
TV station
TG4 coverage starting at 6.45 pm
Radio
Galway Bay FM & RnaG
Teams
Mayo: D Dolan R Mortimer J McMonagle L Silke ; L Maloney C McHale , P Gilmore J Keane , L Feeney ; J Maheady D Hurley , D Duffy C Keaveney , R Clarke, N Hurley
Subs: C Meaney , J Finn , C Kelly , O Armstrong , D Gallagher , Z Collins A Boukioud O Cronin , S O'Dowd
Galway: Kyle Gilmore, Tomas Farthing, Ryan Flaherty, Vinny Gill, Mark Mannion, Cillian Travers, Ross Coen, Jack Longergan, Shay McGlinchy, Owen Morgan, Sean Dunne, Stephen Curley, Fionn O' Connor, Eanna Monaghan, Colm Costello
Subs: James Kelly, Adam Colleran, Padraic Mcneela, Charlie Cox, Cian Dolan, James Summerville, Luke Carr, Olan Kelly, Sean O' Connor.
What the coaches said
Galway manager Alan Glynn: “We know what happened previous to that. It has been a great year in terms of development and excitement. There has been no shortage of excitement. Everything hasn't gone absolutely plain sailing for us, but when it has counted in the knockout games - we had a Connacht semi-final that was knockout we put in a really good performance.
“The quarter-final against Dublin was knockout, last week against Derry was knockout.
"So the lads really when there was potential pressure associated with games the lads have really thrived."
Mayo Manger Seán Deane: "I think, first and foremost - the game down in Tuam and I said it at the time, the lay off for Galway didn’t do them any favours," Deane admits.
“It was a different Galway team to a certain extent, they improved for the Connacht final, so that was a different team effectively that we played in the Connacht final and incrementally they have improved since the Connacht final.
“Obviously their game against Dublin and against Derry (we saw that ) and we are expecting a real, real battle here and the two previous games have absolutely no relevance at all, because they were different types of games and as I said they have improved incrementally game on game and we know we have to be better than any game we have been in so far this season.