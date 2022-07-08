The GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship final between Mayo and Galway will take place tonight at Dr Hyde Park

THE GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship between Mayo and Galway will take place tonight at Dr Hyde Park

Mayo will be looking to overcome their western rivals in a bid to win their first Tom Markham Cup since 2013.

It’s a first ever All-Ireland Final between the pair. Mayo won by 0-13 to 0-7 in the Connacht decider

Mayo will be confident of their chances again.

Here is a preview for the game tonight.

The @ElectricIreland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final is tonight! Don't miss this souvenir @Galway_GAA v @MayoGAA matchday programme! Available from Dr Hyde Park this evening AND available online right now at the link below: https://t.co/D9HQTsAkwz pic.twitter.com/LeZb4UQCNe — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 8, 2022

Date

Fri Jul 8 2022

Throw-in time

7.15pm

Venue

Dr Hyde Park Roscommon

TV station

TG4 coverage starting at 6.45 pm

Radio

Galway Bay FM & RnaG

Teams

Mayo: D Dolan R Mortimer J McMonagle L Silke ; L Maloney C McHale , P Gilmore J Keane , L Feeney ; J Maheady D Hurley , D Duffy C Keaveney , R Clarke, N Hurley

Subs: C Meaney , J Finn , C Kelly , O Armstrong , D Gallagher , Z Collins A Boukioud O Cronin , S O'Dowd

Galway: Kyle Gilmore, Tomas Farthing, Ryan Flaherty, Vinny Gill, Mark Mannion, Cillian Travers, Ross Coen, Jack Longergan, Shay McGlinchy, Owen Morgan, Sean Dunne, Stephen Curley, Fionn O' Connor, Eanna Monaghan, Colm Costello

Subs: James Kelly, Adam Colleran, Padraic Mcneela, Charlie Cox, Cian Dolan, James Summerville, Luke Carr, Olan Kelly, Sean O' Connor.

🏆All Ireland Minor Football Final🏆

The Galway Team to face Mayo in the All Ireland Final this evening is announced👇

📍Dr Hyde Park

🕑7:15PM

📺TG4

📻Galway Bay FM & RnaG

✅Galway GAA Social Media



Wishing Alan Glynn, team management & panel the Best of Luck!#riseofthetribes pic.twitter.com/8PXP2EnoR5 — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) July 8, 2022

What the coaches said

Galway manager Alan Glynn: “We know what happened previous to that. It has been a great year in terms of development and excitement. There has been no shortage of excitement. Everything hasn't gone absolutely plain sailing for us, but when it has counted in the knockout games - we had a Connacht semi-final that was knockout we put in a really good performance.