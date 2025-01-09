Lord of the Dance
How Éamon De Valera 'betrayed' radical Irish women who supported him through wilderness years
Irish History

How Éamon De Valera 'betrayed' radical Irish women who supported him through wilderness years

A NEW historical series documents how Éamon de Valera betrayed the revolutionary Irish women who supported him through his ‘wilderness years’.

TG4 series De Valera san Fhásach explores the life of the former Irish leader in the years following the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in 1921.

As a leading figure in the Easter Rising of 1916 and later Ireland’s War of Independence, de Valera experienced a more troubled period from 1924 to 1926 according to the documentary.

Marcus Lamb stars as de Valera in the TG4 series

Directed by Ciara Hyland, of Wonder Pics, the series presents “the vital story of de Valera’s Wilderness years from 1924 to 1926 when he was imprisoned, in poor mental health and stripped of his political power” but also tells the story of the “radical, revolutionary women activists who supported him during this difficult time”.

“These women had been involved in the 1916 Rising and the War of Independence,” the show producers explain.

“Among them were Countess Markiewicz who fought in 1916, Mary MacSwiney, sister of Terence MacSwiney who died on hunger strike in 1919 and Kathleen Clarke, wife of the executed 1916 leader, Tom Clarke,” they add.

“When the Anglo-Irish Treaty happened, as suddenly as he had gained power, de Valera was locked out of it.

“Opposing the Treaty gave these women common ground with de Valera, but who would end up the losers in this political game?,” the show asks.

Jude Chalmers as Mary MacSwiney in the documentary

The series explores de Valera’s “spectacular political u-turn” which saw him found the Fianna Fáil party and return to the forefront of Irish politics for many decades, and how that party failed those women.

“De Valera san Fhásach reveals the ultimate betrayal of these women by de Valera and his new party, how they were silenced and pushed out of public life, simply relegated to the home,” the producers explain.

“The women find themselves in an Ireland, far removed from the vision of equality as laid out in the 1916 proclamation.

“In stark contrast to de Valera’s rising star, we witness the last great swansong of many of the radical women who had been so active in politics and had supported him right up to the foundation of Fianna Fáil and beyond.”

Claire Loy stars as Dorothy MacArdle

Director Hyland states that "while much attention hasn't been paid to de Valera's wilderness years, they are really pivotal in creating the Ireland we still have today”.

“These were the years where anything could have happened and it could have gone any which way,” she explains.

“Instead de Valera staged one of the biggest political comebacks ever and regained power.

“Unfortunately his rise meant the last swansong of an entire generation of revolutionary women who had been fighting for equality and we have lived with that legacy ever since.”

De Valera san Fhásach airs on TG4 at 9.30pm on January 22 and 29. It will be available to view on TG4 Player after broadcast.

