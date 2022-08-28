Beloved Irish names in danger of going extinct
Life & Style

Beloved Irish names in danger of going extinct

SOME FAVOURITE Irish names are in danger of going extinct as not enough new parents name give the names to their children.

For years, simple and cute names like Jack and Sarah have been near the top of the list of popular baby names in both Ireland and the United Kingdom.

While these are traditional names which have consistently withstood the tests of time, other names are bursting into popularity thanks to pop culture, with Arya and Penny making huge gains thanks to the likes of Game of Thrones and Big Bang Theory.

A study of a UK database of 1.5 million names, undertaken by Mynametags and seen by RSVPrevealed that Irish boy's name Kieran is in serious danger of going extinct.

With a huge number of Irish immigrants of people of Irish descent living in the UK, Irish names have always been somewhat popular, but there were only four Kierans born in the UK in 2020-- and none at all last year.

Even parents in the Emerald Isle are turning away from once-popular Irish names in favour of Jacks, Emilys, Noahs and Sarahs, according to the Central Statistics Office for 2020.

Líadh, Caitríona, Clíona, Síle and the once super-popular Róisín are in danger of becoming extinct in Ireland, as in 2020 just three newborn girls were given those names-- in comparison, in the year 2000, Róisín was the 23rd-most popular name in Ireland.

While some Irish boys names are becoming more popular in Ireland others are fading into extinction: Óisín, Dónall, Éamon, Rían and Pádraic were the names given to just three newborn boys in 2020.

However, out of the top 10 most-popular girls' names in Ireland in 2020, a third of them were Irish: Niamh was second, Aoife was third and Ciara was sixth.

For boys, Finn was sixth, Liam was seventh and Fionn was eighth.

You can check out how popular your name-- or your child's-- is in Ireland by checking out the CSO website here.

 

See More: Baby Names, Irish Names, Roisin

Related

23 popular Irish names and what they mean
Life & Style 1 week ago

23 popular Irish names and what they mean

By: irishpost

These 10 Irish baby names are proving a hit with new parents in the US
News 8 months ago

These 10 Irish baby names are proving a hit with new parents in the US

By: Irish Post

These 17 Irish baby names are about to be a big hit with new parents in America
Life & Style 9 months ago

These 17 Irish baby names are about to be a big hit with new parents in America

By: Irish Post

Latest

Eamon Murray has stepped down as the Meath Ladies manager
Sport 2 hours ago

Eamon Murray has stepped down as the Meath Ladies manager

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The reality of climate change
Comment 16 hours ago

The reality of climate change

By: Joe Horgan

Ireland's WNT squad confirmed for final two Group A qualifiers
Sport 23 hours ago

Ireland's WNT squad confirmed for final two Group A qualifiers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino have paid tribute to Des Casey
Sport 1 day ago

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino have paid tribute to Des Casey

By: Conor O'Donoghue

10 phrases every Irish parent has used
Entertainment 1 day ago

10 phrases every Irish parent has used

By: Katy Harrington