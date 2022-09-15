800 reported sightings of 'fireball' across UK and Irish skies
News

800 reported sightings of 'fireball' across UK and Irish skies

Photo: UK Meteor Network.

THERE HAVE been nearly 800 reports of a 'fireball' travelling through the sky over the UK last night, with many sightings also pointed recorded in Ireland.

The UK Meteor Network tweeted last night to say that it had began to receive reports at 9pm, with some of the cameras also capturing photos of the meteor.

People also took to social media to share their own videos of the breathtaking phenomenon.

 

 

 

 

The Network has since said that a preliminary trajectory indicates that the object, which is believed to be space debris, would have landed in the Atlantic south of the Hebrides

Kevin Morgan, from the network of citizen scientists, told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland said the speed it was travelling at could indicate that it was space junk such as part of a satellite.

"It is no less exciting and really encouraging that so many people have reported and shared images that they have."

The International Meteor Organization had almost 800 witness reports from across the UK and Ireland. The majority were from Central Scotland but there were also sightings from the Black Isle, Skye and Kinnaber, near Montrose and as far south as London.

See More: Meteor, Skies, UK Meteor Network

Related

Best meteor shower of 2020 will be visible over Ireland next week
News 2 years ago

Best meteor shower of 2020 will be visible over Ireland next week

By: Jack Beresford

Irish skies will light up with shooting stars tonight as planet passes through tail of Halley's Comet
News 2 years ago

Irish skies will light up with shooting stars tonight as planet passes through tail of Halley's Comet

By: Rachael O'Connor

WATCH: People left awestruck after 'massive fireball' lights up Irish skies
News 2 years ago

WATCH: People left awestruck after 'massive fireball' lights up Irish skies

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Royal guard collapses on first night of Queen's Lying in State
News 13 minutes ago

Royal guard collapses on first night of Queen's Lying in State

By: Connell McHugh

Rory Mcllroy has said the possibility of losing to a LIV golfer at the BMW PGA Championship last week was a 'grim prospect'
Sport 18 hours ago

Rory Mcllroy has said the possibility of losing to a LIV golfer at the BMW PGA Championship last week was a 'grim prospect'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Simon Coveney currently on one-day trip to Ukraine with Lithuanian counterpart
News 20 hours ago

Simon Coveney currently on one-day trip to Ukraine with Lithuanian counterpart

By: Irish Post

The Emerging Ireland Squad has been named today
Sport 21 hours ago

The Emerging Ireland Squad has been named today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Man (29) sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of gun in killing of Lyra McKee
News 21 hours ago

Man (29) sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of gun in killing of Lyra McKee

By: Connell McHugh