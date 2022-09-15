800 reported sightings of 'fireball' across UK and Irish skies

THERE HAVE been nearly 800 reports of a 'fireball' travelling through the sky over the UK last night, with many sightings also pointed recorded in Ireland.

The UK Meteor Network tweeted last night to say that it had began to receive reports at 9pm, with some of the cameras also capturing photos of the meteor.

People also took to social media to share their own videos of the breathtaking phenomenon.

have i just seen a meteor fly over Johnstone?? pic.twitter.com/lPK14hTzxl — dn (@dannynellx) September 14, 2022

The Network has since said that a preliminary trajectory indicates that the object, which is believed to be space debris, would have landed in the Atlantic south of the Hebrides

Kevin Morgan, from the network of citizen scientists, told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland said the speed it was travelling at could indicate that it was space junk such as part of a satellite.

"It is no less exciting and really encouraging that so many people have reported and shared images that they have."