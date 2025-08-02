The Horgan Brothers: The Irish Lumières
Culture

The Horgan Brothers: The Irish Lumières

THE Horgan Brothers of Youghal, Co. Cork, Philip, James, and Thomas, were true pioneers of Irish cinema.

From humble beginnings as shoemakers and photographers in the late 19th century, they became some of Ireland’s earliest filmmakers, documenting a changing nation through stills and moving images.

By 1903, James Horgan had adapted a projector into a film camera to capture local life, starting with the Royal visit to Lismore Castle.

The Horgan brothers were pioneers of Irish cinema

The brothers’ footage soon became a fixture of local culture, and in 1917 they opened their own 600-seat cinema, The Horgan Picture Theatre, where they screened The Youghal Gazette—a homegrown newsreel that brought everything from town fairs to royal parades to the silver screen.

The Horgans were also innovators. Around 1910, they created Ireland’s earliest surviving animation, featuring the Youghal Town Hall clock doing a comic pirouette.

 

Locals flocked to see themselves on film, an early example of community storytelling through cinema.

Their photographic archive, now held by the IFI Irish Film Archive thanks to a donation by James Horgan’s grandson Jim, captures Ireland on the cusp of independence.

It’s a vivid portrait of rural life, political awakening, and the quiet drama of ordinary people living through extraordinary times.

The Horgan Brothers - The Irish Lumières brings their work to life again, revealing, in frame after frame, how two brothers from Youghal helped define how Ireland saw itself.

The Horgan Brothers – The Irish Lumières, By Darina Clancy, Contributions by Jim Horgan & Patricia Horgan
Whyte. Price: €19.99; £18.99. Imprint: Mercier Press. Distribution: Gill

See More: Film Industry, Irish Films

Related
Culture 1 week ago

Irish Heritage hosts its annual summer concert

By: Malcolm McNally

Culture 1 week ago

The art of Harry Clarke explored in Coventry

By: Irish Post

Culture 3 weeks ago

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum truly lives up to its name

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Entertainment 1 day ago

Cast announced for Conor McPherson’s adaption of The Hunger Games for London stage

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Man extradited from Republic to Northern Ireland over sexual assault in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Alcohol treatment cases reach highest levels in a decade as drug use surges in Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

New search underway on Wexford land in Fiona Sinnott murder investigation

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

President Higgins shares ‘great sadness’ over sudden death of Seán Rocks

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Waterford collision

By: Fiona Audley