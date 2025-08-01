Mayoral honours for O’Farrells Butchers with recognition award
Mayoral honours for O’Farrells Butchers with recognition award

THE Mayor of Brent, Councillor Ryan Hack, has presented a Recognition Award from Brent’s Town Hall to the much-loved O’Farrells Butchers on Willesden High Road.

The Irish butcher’s shop sits at the heart of Brent’s Irish community, in an area rich with Irish pubs, local traders, and cultural traditions.

O’Farrells is a traditional family-run butcher shop specialising in free-range meats, with deep family roots in Dublin.

The owner, affectionately known in the community as Dennis, is a familiar and respected figure, renowned for his tireless work ethic - operating the shop six days a week.

Dennis has dedicated himself to the butchery trade since the late 1990s, earning a reputation for his craft, care, and commitment.

With a passion for producing exquisite meats and sourcing cherished Irish products, he has created more than just a butcher’s shop — it’s a taste of home for many.

Loyal customers, some travelling from miles away, return time and again for the flavours and memories that only O’Farrells can offer.

Dennis, visibly moved after receiving the award from the Irish Mayor of Brent, said, “I never expected such recognition, but I feel truly honoured.”

Reflecting on his connection to the area, he added, “I love Willesden and having my butcher shop right in the heart of the community. I genuinely enjoy what I do — it means so much to be able to serve the high street and the people who’ve supported me over the years.”

The Recognition Award is presented to exceptional individuals and organisations who have made a lasting and meaningful impact on the community in the London Borough of Brent.

Speaking after presenting the award to Dennis, the Mayor of Brent said, “Brent is the home of the Irish and is proudly known as the 33rd County of Ireland.”

He continued, “It’s deeply important to me to honour and celebrate the Irish businesses, citizens, and organisations that have helped shape and support our community over the years. Their contributions are woven into the very fabric of Brent.”

The news of the award has been met with huge approval by local residents, many expressing their pride and affection for Dennis and his beloved shop.

O’Farrell’s Traditional Family Butchers are at 35 High Road, Willesden, London, NW10 2TE

