Man extradited from Republic to Northern Ireland over sexual assault in Belfast

A MAN has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland in connection with a sexual assault that happened in 2019.

The 41-year-old was arrested in the Republic on June 21, on foot of an extradition warrant.

Today extradition proceedings were completed with his being returned to Northern Ireland, where he is due to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He is wanted in relation to sexual assault and handling stolen goods offences that occurred in Belfast in April 2019.

“We continue to work with closely with our law enforcement partners to locate and return persons sought for extradition,” Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today’s extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims,” he added.