Cast announced for Conor McPherson’s adaption of The Hunger Games for London stage

THE cast has been announced for the stage production of The Hunger Games.

Adapted by Dubliner Conor McPherson, the much-anticipated production is set to open at the Troubadour Theatre in London’s Canary Wharf in October.

McPherson has adapted Suzanne Collins’s first book for the stage production, which is directed by Matthew Dunster.

Mia Carragher has been announced in the leading role of Katniss Everdeen.

The daughter of former Liverpool FC footballer Jamie Carragher said she is “excited and honoured” to play the role.

Mia Carraghar will play Katniss In The Hunger Games on Stage (Pic: Seamus Ryan)

“This is a dream come true role, and I cannot wait to see the production come to life,” she explained.

“From being a huge fan of the films, I feel so lucky to be a part of the Hunger Games world, especially working with Matthew Dunster and an incredible creative team."

Director Dunster said: “We searched far and wide, and comprehensively, for our Katniss.

“It is not easy to step into Suzanne Collins’s amazing creation and only one actor combined Katniss’s charisma and combat skills - her quiet, tough determination and her brilliant creativity, athleticism, and humour,” he added.

“We’ve found our Katniss in Mia Carragher, and we can’t wait for audiences to see her.”

The show opens on October 20, at the Troubadour -a purpose-built, theatre-in-the-round venue, which has been designed especially to host the production.

Tickets for The Hunger Games: On Stage can be booked here.

