Bird flu case confirmed in backyard flock in Donegal

A CASE of bird flu has been detected in Co. Donegal.

The infected bird was found among a backyard flock, meaning there are currently no risks to the wider poultry industry in Ireland.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon confirmed the case finding today.

“A bird from a very small backyard flock in Co. Donegal has tested positive for the H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, following a post-mortem examination carried out in my Department’s Regional Veterinary Laboratory in Sligo,” he said.

“Following this result, the other birds in the flock have now been euthanised,” he added.

“I would like to extend my sympathies to the flock owner.”

The minister has confirmed that the finding does not pose any further risk to Ireland’s poultry farming community.

“As this flock was very small and was not involved in commercial poultry activity, under the legislation this incident is not an outbreak of avian influenza,” he said.

“Therefore, this does not affect Ireland’s disease-free status in respect of avian influenza and there are no trade implications or restriction zones.”

The Minister has urged vigilance among poultry farmers when it comes to bird flu.

“Biosecurity is the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks,” he said.

“This incident highlights the ongoing risk posed by avian influenza and is a reminder to all who keep poultry, whether commercial holdings or those who have some backyard hens, to stay aware and take precautions to prevent contact with or contamination from wild birds.

“Report any suspicions of avian influenza to your local Regional Veterinary Office without delay.”

In recent weeks, there have been a number of cases of avian influenza detected in wild birds in Ireland, mainly sea birds in coastal areas.

In 2025, a total of 41 cases of avian influenza in wild birds have been detected.

“I have a clear message for the public, especially for those who may encounter dead birds on beaches this summer: Do not touch or pick up dead wild birds, and keep pet dogs on a leash in areas where there are sick or dead wild birds,” Minister Heydon added.

The HSE has advised that the risk to public health from the strain of avian influenza currently circulating – which is the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza subtype H5N1 - is considered low for the general public, and low to medium for occupationally exposed people.