Alcohol treatment cases reach highest levels in a decade as drug use surges in Ireland

THE NUMBER of people seeking help for alcohol-related issues in Ireland has hit a 10-year high, with a significant rise in those also using cocaine, according to newly released data.

Over 8,700 cases of alcohol misuse were reported in the most recent year—a 7% increase compared to the previous year.

The figures come from the Health Research Board’s (HRB) latest National Drug Treatment Reporting System report.

Each “case” refers to a treatment episode, meaning one person could account for more than one case if treated multiple times.

More than half of those treated had received help previously, while 44% were new to treatment services.

Alarmingly, the number of people combining cocaine with alcohol has tripled since 2017—jumping from just over 600 cases to more than 1,800 in the past year.

This reflects a 200% increase in just six years.

While the total number of alcohol-related treatment cases has grown, the share of those classified as alcohol-dependent has dropped—from 72% in 2017 to 56% last year.

Alcohol dependence is characterised by persistent and compulsive drinking behaviour despite serious health or social consequences.

Dr. Suzi Lyons, a senior researcher at the HRB, welcomed the decrease in dependence rates as a sign that more individuals are getting help earlier, before reaching more severe stages of addiction.

“This shift means more people are entering treatment before their alcohol use escalates to dependency,” she explained. “Early intervention tends to result in better recovery outcomes.”

About one-third of those treated for alcohol issues last year also had problems with other substances.

Cocaine was the most frequent companion drug, involved in 71% of these dual-substance cases—a sharp rise from 42% in 2017.

Dr. Lyons expressed concern about the growing trend of polydrug use, especially the combination of alcohol and cocaine, which she described as a “significant health risk.”

“Combining these substances increases toxicity and raises the chances of serious complications such as heart attack, stroke, liver damage, aggressive behaviour, suicidal thoughts, and even sudden death,” she warned.

Aside from cocaine, cannabis (49%), benzodiazepines (18%), and opioids (10%) were also commonly used alongside alcohol.

The median age of those entering alcohol treatment was 43, and 60% were male.

Many individuals reported drinking amounts in a single day that exceeded the recommended weekly limit.

Nearly half were unemployed, and around 8% were homeless. Among those who drank in the 30 days prior to treatment, about half reported daily use.

The average age at which individuals began drinking was 16.

Dr. Mairéad O’Driscoll, CEO of the HRB, said alcohol remains the most common substance for which people seek treatment in Ireland, and the number continues to climb.

She also noted the ongoing surge in cocaine use among alcohol users.

In response to growing demand, Minister of State for Public Health Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is set to announce a boost in funding for alcohol treatment programs.

This year, €1 million will be invested, increasing to €1.8 million in 2026. The funding will support the hiring of 22 new staff across the HSE’s six health regions.

Minister Murnane O’Connor emphasised the public health implications of the data: “This report highlights the widespread impact of harmful drinking patterns and the importance of reducing alcohol use across society.”

She also acknowledged the often overlooked harm to families: “We must also address the hidden damage experienced by children living with adults who struggle with alcohol.”

Alcohol Action Ireland (AAI) responded to the findings by calling for better support for children impacted by parental drinking.

According to AAI, two-thirds of women undergoing alcohol treatment are mothers living with at least one child.

AAI Chair Sheila Gilheany described children affected by parental alcohol misuse as “invisible victims” of addiction.

“This report makes clear the scale of the issue, with nearly half of all people in alcohol treatment living with children,” she said.

“In Ireland, one in three children lives in a home where a parent regularly binge drinks or is dependent on alcohol.”