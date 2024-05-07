Anti-immigration march draws large crowds to the streets of Dublin

AN anti-immigration march which took place in Dublin yesterday afternoon drew a large crowd to the streets of the capital.

From 3pm protestors opposing Ireland’s asylum seeker policies walked from the Garden of Remembrance and along O'Connell Street waving placards with a range of messages, that included ‘no passports, no entry’ and ‘we want our children to be safe’.

There was a strong garda presence for the march, which met with counter-demonstrators as it reached the GPO.

Bearing signs which read ‘refugees welcome’ and ‘economic migrants are not refugees’, the counter-protestors were kept at a distance from the marchers by a line formed by Gardai to separate the two groups.

The march moved onto Customs House Quay, where a rally took place that featured speakers that included candidates in the upcoming local and European elections.

Following the protest, a Garda spokesperson confirmed that no arrests were made during the demonstrations.