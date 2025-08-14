‘Fab weekend’ planned as Dublin celebrates ties with Liverpool and The Beatles

CELEBRATIONS will take place this month to mark the connection between Dublin city and The Beatles.

Dublin City Council has announced The Beatles Weekend, an inaugural celebration of the fab four - who hailed from Liverpool but all had Irish connections - which will take place later this month.

"This really is going to be a fab weekend and comes to us with every good wish from our twin sister city of Liverpool and their world-renowned Cavern Club who also celebrate their annual international Beatles week at the same time,” Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam said.

“I want to thank my predecessor as Lord Mayor Coouncillor Emma Blain,” he added.

“Her official engagement with Liverpool in spring this year, including visiting Rice Lane Primary School in the Penny Lane ward, ensured we revitalise our long-standing twinning relationship with the great city of Liverpool.”

The planned event, which takes place from August 22 to 24, will also mark the historic connections between the Irish capital, and the city of Liverpool in north west England.

“We share deep and affectionate family and social relations over many generations with Liverpool,” Cllr McAdam said.

Jon Keats, The Cavern Club’s Director of Operations and Music said the new event supports their own ethos of “nurturing” the next generation of musical artists.

"The Beatles, Liverpool and the Cavern Club will be forever connected, as indeed will Liverpool’s relationship with our neighbours over in Dublin,” Mr Keats said.

“The Cavern today is a place of pilgrimage for Beatle fans and indeed, music fans, from all over the world and arguably the place people feel closest to these four lads from Liverpool,” he added.

“Our role as custodians of this unique venue, is to protect this musical and cultural heritage, whilst nurturing and supporting the next generations of artists.

“The inaugural Dublin Beatles weekend very much seems to be a continuation of this ethos - a foot in the past and a hand in the future.”

Liverpool’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Barabra Murray has also confirmed her support for Dublin’s Beatles Weekend.

“Liverpool and Dublin share a deep cultural and historical bond, and nothing exemplifies that better than our mutual love for The Beatles,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to see Dublin launching its own Beatles Weekend, echoing the spirit of our own International Beatles Week.

“This celebration not only honours the legacy of four lads who changed music forever, but also strengthens the friendship and twinning between our two great cities,” she added.

“We’re proud to stand beside Dublin in this musical tribute and I’m sure everyone will have a fab time.”

The Beatles famously played at Dublin’s Adelphi on Abbey Street in 1963 and the Council has planned music and dance events at Wigwam on Middle Abbey Street, as well as family-friendly activities in Temple Bar's Meeting House Square and Parliament Street during their Beatles weekend.

Kevin McManus, Head of UNESCO City of Music at Culture Liverpool, said the Dublin event marks the shared Irish heritage of the fab four.

“As a UNESCO City of Music we are constantly celebrating our rich, and diverse music offer as well as our incredible music heritage," he said.

"Of course the ‘Four Lads Who Shook the World’ have pride of place whenever we talk about Liverpool music history.

"Their legacy is celebrated constantly not just in the city of their birth but around the world and it is fitting that our close friends in Dublin are now holding this joyous event which draws attention to the close connection between The Beatles and Dublin.

"The Beatles famously all had family connections to Ireland and their music was definitely rooted in the strong Irish connections of their home city.”

For event details click here.