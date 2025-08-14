Witness appeal after driver dies in early morning collision
News

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a driver died following a collision in Co. Limerick this morning.

Two cars collided at around 7.25am on the N20 at Ballyouragan in Croom.

A man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman, aged in her 30s, has been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported and the road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7am and 7.30am this morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

