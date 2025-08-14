Irish government reveals date new state-of-the-art data centre set to open

A NEW state-of-the-art government data centre is set to be completed by the end of this year, Ireland’s Digitalisation Minister Emer Higgins has confirmed.

Work began on the site, in Backweston, Co. Kildare, in 2023 and the construction project was completed in July of this year.

The internal fit-out is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with services migrating to the new tech centre in early 2026.

Developed as part of Ireland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), under the European Union’s recovery plan, NextGenerationEU, the data centre is set to future proof the delivery of essential digital services in Ireland.

“The Backweston shared Government Data Centre is a fantastic example of how NextGenerationEU funding is delivering real, tangible results,” Minister Higgins said after visting the site this week.

“This complex build was completed on time and on budget, which is a testament to the skill and dedication of everyone involved,” she added.

“It will harness the latest and most efficient technologies to ensure that vital Government data is stored in a secure and energy-efficient way, meeting the Government’s technology and energy-saving requirements both now and into the future.

“This state-of-the-art facility will give State bodies the ICT infrastructure they need to work more efficiently, streamline processes, reduce duplication and bring greater consistency to how public services are delivered,” the minister explained.

“It will be operational from 2026 onwards, marking a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey, delivering on commitments in the Programme for Government and ultimately helping us to provide better public services to the people of Ireland. I welcome this important progress.”