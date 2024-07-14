Appeal after man threatened at knifepoint during Belfast hijacking

POLICE have appealed for information following a report of a hijacking in West Belfast.

The incident occurred just before 8pm on Saturday in the Ross Road area of the city.

A van driver was reportedly threatened by a man with a knife, who subsequently took the vehicle.

"We received a report shortly before 8pm that the driver of a Renault Traffic Van had been approached by a man armed with a knife in the Ross Road area," said Detective Sergeant Magee of the PSNI.

"The man, threatened the victim and subsequently took the van.

"The van was discovered a short time later in the nearby Ardmoulin Close.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man believed to be in his late teens, of thin build and wearing a light grey hoody, grey bottoms and trainers in the area to get in touch."

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1548 of July 13.