Appeal for witnesses after buses destroyed in overnight arson attack

A NUMBER of buses were destroyed in an overnight arson attack in Co. Antrim.

Police were called to the scene after the vehicles were set alight at an industrial estate in Dunmurry at around 10.15pm last night.

“Officers received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service at approximately 10.15pm that three buses were on fire at Seymour Hill Industrial Estate," the PSNI's local policing Inspector Henderson said.

“Officers attended the scene, and noted that the three buses were totally destroyed while another had sustained significant damage," he added in a statement issued this morning.

“We remain at the scene carrying out enquiries, and are treating this fire as deliberate arson."

The police force has urged any witnesses to come forward.

"Anyone that could help with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1764 of 19/03/25," Insp Henderson said.

"We would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the lower end of Seymour Hill housing estate, Seymour Hill Industrial Estate or the Lagan Tow Path between 9.30pm and 10pm, who either witnessed suspicious activity or may have dashcam or other relevant footage," he added