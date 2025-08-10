Police treat Co. Antrim arson attack as racially-motivated hate crime

POLICE are treating an arson attack in Co. Antrim as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Two cars were set on fire, while a nearby property was attacked and daubed with graffiti.

Police said that two adults and three young children, who were in the house at the time, were left shaken by the ordeal.

The incident unfolded after emergency services responded to reports of two cars on fire in the East Way area of Newtownabbey shortly before 10.50pm on Saturday, August 9.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze," said Inspector Brown of the PSNI.

"Significant damage has been caused to both cars.

"It was further reported that glass in a window and door of a nearby house had been smashed and that there was graffiti on the front of the house.

"Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported by the family who were inside the house at the time — a man, a woman and three young children — although they have been left shaken by the ordeal.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and at this time, we are treating this as arson with a racially-motivated hate element."

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact them.