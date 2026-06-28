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Arrest made after 'suspicious death' in Belfast
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Arrest made after 'suspicious death' in Belfast

POLICE have made an arrest after being called to a suspicious death in Belfast.

The incident occurred in Dunmurry on the outskirts of the city.

"Police are currently at the scene of a suspicious death in the Helen's Wood Court area of Dunmurry in west Belfast," read a brief statement from the PSNI last night.

"One person has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and an update will be issued in due course."

Órlaithí Flynn, Sinn Féin MLA for West Belfast, said news of the death had left her 'shocked and saddened'.

"My immediate thoughts are with their family and friends," she added.

"Their grief will be immeasurable right now.

"Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI immediately and assist with its investigation."

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See More: Belfast, Dunmurry

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